Bollywood: Three Suspects Arrested in Kota Over Firing at Tiger Shroff’s Car

Guwahati: Three suspected shooters linked to the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai have been arrested today, 19Th october by the Kota City Police in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the accused were arrested from a train in Kota during a police operation. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam confirmed the arrests

The suspects have been identified as Rehan aged 18, from Sonipat in Haryana, Ritik aged 22, originally from Begusarai in Bihar, and a minor from Haryana. Police are investigating their alleged involvement in the shooting.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday, 18th October , when unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff’s car near a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor was reportedly leaving the club when the attackers fired multiple rounds, triggering concern over security in the area.

While Shroff escaped major injuries, his driver sustained a gunshot wound in the incident. Reports suggest that the actor rushed his injured driver to hospital after swapping seats with him. However, details regarding the actor’s reported minor injuries remain unclear.

Further details about the motive behind the shooting and possible links to other individuals are awaited as the investigation continues.