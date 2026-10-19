Assam: Fire Breaks out at Aadhaar Centre In Morigoan

Guwahati: Fire broke out at an Aadhaar enrolment centre located inside the Morigaon Revenue Circle Officer’s office, at the wee hour, 19th October , destroying equipment and other materials stored at the facility.

The blaze reportedly erupted around 3 am, prompting fire brigade and emergency services team to rush to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The team managed to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading further.

However, the incident caused extensive damage to the Aadhaar centre, with machines used for enrolment and other essential materials reportedly gutted in the blaze. The extent of the financial loss is yet to be determined.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. A preliminary assessment has raised the possibility of an electrical short circuit, although officials have not yet confirmed the suspected cause.

The incident has raised concerns among people of that area over the damage to the facility and the possible disruption of Aadhaar enrolment services in the area. The destruction of essential equipment could affect residents seeking Aadhaar-related services until the centre is restored to normal functioning.

Further details are awaited.