Bollywood Wedding: Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Reunite on Dance Floor at Anshula Kapoor’s Wedding Reception

Guwahati: Actors and longtime friends Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh delighted fans with a nostalgic reunion as they set the dance floor ablaze at the wedding reception of Arjun's sister, Anshula Kapoor, in Mumbai.

The duo recreated the magic of their popular song Tune Maari Entriyaan from the film Gunday, with videos from the celebration quickly going viral across social media. Their energetic performance brought back memories of the hit track, which remains a favourite among fans.

In another video from the reception, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing enthusiastically to Hum Pyaar Karne Wale from his blockbuster Dhurandhar, drawing several guests onto the dance floor and adding to the festive atmosphere.

For the occasion, Ranveer opted for an elegant all-black ensemble featuring a bandhgala-style sherwani jacket paired with a flowing black kurta, matching trousers and tinted sunglasses. Arjun Kapoor, meanwhile, wore a richly embroidered wine-coloured kurta set adorned with sequins and matching trousers.

The videos were shared by DJ AJ, who performed at the reception and curated the evening's music.

The Mumbai reception turned into a star-studded affair, attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, married her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar on Monday. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic holiday, later sharing the joyful news with fans through photographs on social media.