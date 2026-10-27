Bombay High Court Allows Imran Khan To Stay In India Until 2nd November

Guwahati: The Bollywood Actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief in a case concerning a notice directing him to leave India, after the government assured the Bombay High Court that no coercive action would be taken against him until 2nd November , the next date of hearing.

Imran Khan a US citizen holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, challenged a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office directing him to leave the country by 28th October .

The notice was reportedly issued over his alleged participation in a protest on 10th October , held in solidarity with a demonstration in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Khan approached the High Court on 17th October , denying participation in the gathering and any protest with any organisers. He described the notice as “illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic”.

He subsequently received a show-cause notice from the FRRO asking why his OCI status should not be revoked.

During today’s hearing, Khan’s counsel, Venkatesh Dhond, highlighted the 28th October deadline. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh assured the court that no coercive steps would be taken against the actor until the next hearing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna scheduled the matter for 2nd November .