Bongaigaon Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize 10,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore, One Arrested

Guwahati: A suspected drug trafficker was arrested, and Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 3 crore were seized during a late-night anti-drug operation carried out by Assam Police in Jogighopa of Bongaigaon district.

The accused, Mofidul Islam, a resident of Koreya Pahar village, was first detained near the FCI market area by Jogighopa Police. Based on the information gathered during the operation, police later searched his house and recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets.

Bongaigaon Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the seized drugs are estimated to have a market value of around Rs 3 crore.

Police believe the accused had been running a drug trafficking network from his residence for a long time while managing to stay out of the reach of law enforcement agencies.

During the search, officers also seized a luxury car and a motorcycle suspected to be linked to the accused.

According to police records, Mofidul Islam is a repeat offender and has previously been arrested in several narcotics cases. He has been jailed three times in connection with drug-related offences, while his wife has also served jail terms twice in separate narcotics cases.

A case has been registered at Jogighopa Police Station, and the accused has been taken into custody. Police said the investigation is continuing to trace the source of the seized drugs and identify others who may be involved in the trafficking network.