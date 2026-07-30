IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Across Assam, Flood and Landslide Risk also Increases

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Assam and other northeastern states over the next three to four days, prompting Government to issue warnings over the possibility of flooding, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable areas.

As per the IMD, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected between 30th July and 1st August across parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. The prevailing weather system over neighbouring states is also likely to influence several districts in Upper Assam.

An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district in Assam. Similar alerts are in place for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts in Nagaland, where heavy rainfall and surface runoff could affect the neighbouring Assam districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Longding, Papumpare, Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley districts in Arunachal Pradesh. Runoff from these areas is expected to impact Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts in Assam.

The weather agency has forecast widespread rainfall of 6 cm to 11 cm per day across many parts of the affected districts in Arunachal Pradesh. Isolated areas, particularly Papumpare district, may receive very heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm.

The ASDMA has warned that the anticipated rainfall could worsen waterlogging, trigger urban flooding and flash floods, slow vehicular movement and cause localised landslides in vulnerable areas.

In view of the forecast, the ASDMA said all concerned district administrations have been placed on alert and advised to remain prepared to respond to any weather-related emergencies.