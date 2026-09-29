Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Long-Standing Bond With Virat Kohli Ahead of Guwahati ODI

Guwahati: The former India captain Rohit Sharma has spoken about his long-standing relationship with Virat Kohli, saying the two have shared a close bond since the early stages of their international careers and continue to exchange advice to improve their respective games.

Speaking ahead of India’s second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati, Rohit recalled how his camaraderie with Kohli developed during India’s tour of Australia and has remained strong over the years.

Rohit made his international debut in 2007, while Kohli followed in 2008. According to Rohit, their journeys at the highest level have helped them develop a mutual understanding of the demands of international cricket.

“Both of us, we've almost started playing at the same time. I made my debut in 2007; he made his debut in 2008. And since then, we've been trying to give our best for the team,” Rohit said.

He added that the two share strong camaraderie and understand what is required to maintain high standards in international cricket.

Rohit also said Kohli’s approach to the game has remained largely unchanged despite their roles evolving over the years. He said Kohli continues to be motivated by the desire to prepare well, score runs and win matches for India.

“When he was captain, pretty much the same. When I was captain, pretty much the same. And I don't see any reason why anything needs to change,” he said.

Rohit further revealed that the two regularly discuss their batting and offer each other suggestions when they identify areas for improvement. He noted that they now spend more time at home and meet less frequently than when they were constantly touring.

“Until a year ago, every 5-7 days we were on tour, so we didn't get much time at home. Now both of us are spending more time at home, which is always nice,” Rohit said.

India will face the West Indies in the second ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati at 2PM on 30th September .