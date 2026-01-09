Sarma Rejects Opposition’s ‘Vote Chori’ Charge, Says Allegations Baseless Ahead of Polls

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday dismissed the opposition’s allegations of “vote theft” in the state, saying such claims were being made even before the election process had formally begun.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma questioned the basis of the allegations, pointing out that no electoral roll had been published so far.
“Look at the condition of the opposition in Assam — even before the elections are held, they have already started talking about vote theft. When no list has come out yet, how can there be talk of vote chori?” he said, adding that the opposition’s remarks reflected its political insecurity ahead of the polls.
The Chief Minister said the BJP’s state president had only asked booth-level agents to verify electoral rolls by removing the names of ineligible voters and ensuring that eligible citizens are included.
As per Sarma, such verification is a normal and lawful part of the electoral roll revision process.
The Chief Minister further commented on West Bengal politics, asserting that if the BJP were to form a government there, as it has in Assam and Tripura, development would receive a new direction and efforts to curb illegal infiltration from Bangladesh would be strengthened.
He said Assam and Tripura had seen significant developmental progress under BJP rule, while the situation in West Bengal had hindered coordinated action against infiltration.
"If the BJP forms a government in Bengal as it has in Assam and Tripura, development will gain a new direction and the ability to tackle Bangladeshi infiltration will become stronger," he added.
Speaking on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's conduct during recent Enforcement Directorate raids in Kolkata, Sarma alleged that Banerjee entered a crime scene, removed official files, used inappropriate language against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and disrupted due process.
Describing her actions as “unfortunate” and “excessive,” Sarma said such behaviour from a sitting Chief Minister could erode public respect for constitutional offices.
"The behaviour of the Chief Minister of West Bengal yesterday was unfortunate," he added.