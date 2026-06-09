Boosting the Act East Policy: Assam and EU Forge Major Bilateral Alliances

Guwahati: In a major push to integrate Northeast India into global value chains, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hosted a high-level European Union (EU) delegation, dubbed "Team Europe," in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Led by Hervé Delphin, the EU Ambassador to India and Bhutan, the diplomatic and corporate mission embarked on a two-day visit to expand trade cooperation and mutual investment frameworks. The discussions focused on core high-tech and sustainable sectors, including green energy, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor manufacturing.

A central highlight of the engagement is the launch of Assam’s inaugural Blue Valley Cluster, a public-private-people partnership aimed at linking regional agro-processing and wellness sectors directly with European markets.

The delegates are also slated to tour the upcoming Tata Electronics chip facility in Jagiroad. This strategic outreach aligns with the broader "India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" established earlier this year, positioning the northeastern frontier as a vital hub for international commerce.

Welcoming the envoys, Chief Minister Sarma noted that the partnership marks an important new chapter in boosting local employment opportunities while bolstering the state's pivotal role in India's Act East Policy.