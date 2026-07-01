Bosnia Fans Bring Palestinian Solidarity to World Cup Spotlight

Santa Clara: Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has drawn attention not only for its performances on the pitch but also for the passionate support of its fans, many of whom have used the tournament to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Thousands of Bosnian supporters, including members of the country’s extensive global diaspora, have filled stadiums and fan zones across North America with chants, flags and messages backing Palestine. The displays have become a recurring feature of Bosnia’s World Cup campaign, reflecting a sense of shared historical experience among many supporters.

Fans interviewed during the tournament said Bosnia’s own history of conflict and displacement has fostered empathy with the Palestinian cause. Many drew parallels between their country’s wartime experiences in the 1990s and the hardships faced by Palestinians today.

The support has been particularly visible during Bosnia’s matches, where pro-Palestinian chants have accompanied celebrations of the national team’s achievements. The tournament has also highlighted the strength of Bosnia’s worldwide fan base, which has travelled from Europe, North America and elsewhere to support the side.

As Bosnia prepares for its knockout-stage clash against the United States, supporters say football has provided a platform to showcase both national pride and broader humanitarian concerns on a global stage.