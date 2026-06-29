Assam Government Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Parks in Guwahati and Dibrugarh

Guwahati: The Football fever is set to grip Assam as the state government launches dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 fan parks in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, giving fans and football lovers the opportunity to watch live matches together on giant screens.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the initiative, named CM FIFA Fan Park, is being organised by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation to create a vibrant community viewing experience during the world's biggest football tournament.

The first fan park will open at Latasil Playground in Guwahati on 29th June , after by a second venue at Chowkidingee Field in Dibrugarh on 30th June. Both locations will broadcast FIFA World Cup matches live, allowing football enthusiasts to enjoy the action in a festive, stadium-like atmosphere alongside fellow fans.

The initiative aims to promote collective celebrations of the global sporting event while providing accessible public venues where supporters can gather to experience the excitement of the tournament together.

Sharing the announcement on social media platform twitter , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited football lovers from across Assam and other parts of the country to visit the fan parks and join the celebrations.

He said watching and cheering for their favourite teams with hundreds of fellow supporters would make the FIFA World Cup experience even more memorable, adding that the fan parks are expected to become lively hubs for football enthusiasts throughout the tournament.