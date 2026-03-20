BPF Unveils First Candidate List for 2026 Assam Assembly Elections, Hagrama Mohilary’s wife to contest from Kokrajhar

Guwahati: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has announced its first list of candidates for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections 2026 late on Thursday.
The party has named candidates for 11 constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), signalling an early push in a politically significant region. The announcement was made at the party headquarters in Kokrajhar by BPF president Hagrama Mohilary.
The candidates include Sabharam Basumatary from Gossaigaon, Rabiram Narzary from Dotma (ST), Sewli Mohilary from Kokrajhar (ST), and Rupam Roy from Baokhungri. Dr Rezul Karim has been fielded from Parbotjhora, while Paniram Brahma will contest from Sidli-Chirang (ST).
Other nominees are Thaneswar Basumatary from Manas, Maneswar Brahma from Baksa (ST), Maheswar Boro from Bhergaon, Rihon Daimary from Udalguri (ST), and Charan Boro from Mazbat.
The list reflects a mix of experienced leaders and new faces, indicating the party’s strategy to consolidate its traditional support base in the BTR. With elections approaching, the announcement sets the stage for a keen contest in the region.