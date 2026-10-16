BREAKING- Zubeen Garg Case: Gauhati High Court Grants Bail To Sandipan Garg

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Sandipan Garg, cousin of singer Zubeen Garg, in connection with the Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore in September 2025. Sandipan, a suspended Assam Police officer, had been lodged in Baksa jail for nearly a year. He is among the seven accused in the case and has been in judicial custody since October 2025 on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

His bail plea was heard by the High Court over the past week, with proceedings remaining inconclusive on Wednesday. Following the court’s decision, Sandipan is expected to be released after the completion of the necessary legal formalities, potentially after Durga Puja.

Sandipan had accompanied Zubeen Garg to Singapore in September 2025 and was present during the yacht outing after which the singer died while swimming in the sea.

Earlier, on 9th October , the High Court granted bail to Amritprabha Mahanta, another accused in the case. She was the first of the seven accused in the main case to secure bail.

The court granted her bail against a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. It observed that the investigation materials and witness statements examined at that stage did not establish a prima facie case of conspiracy and murder against her. However, the court clarified that its observations were limited to the bail proceedings and would not affect the ongoing trial.