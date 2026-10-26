BREAKING : Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Involved in Collision on Purvanchal Expressway

Guwahati: Several people were reportedly injured after multiple vehicles of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh today . Gandhi escaped unhurt, and no serious injuries were reported.

As per reports, the collision occurred near the 91-kilometre milestone on the expressway, involving five vehicles and an ambulance. The injured reportedly included Congress workers, party office-bearers and security team . The exact number of people injured and the cause of the collision were not immediately clear.

Rahul Gandhi was travelling to Sultanpur to appear before a MP-MLA special court in connection with a defamation case dating back to 2018.Today, morning the Congress leader arrived at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, many party workers and local leaders had gathered to welcome him.

The Raebareli MP did not interacted with media before leaving for Sultanpur.