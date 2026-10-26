Zubeen Garg Case: Sandipan Garg Appears Before Fast-Track Court After Bail

Guwahati: Sandipan Garg, one of the accused in the death case of Zubeen Garg, appeared before a fast-track court today morning for the first time since his release from jail on 19 October . Sandipan had been lodged at Baksa jail before being released after the completion of legal formalities. The Gauhati High Court had granted him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, after which the jail authorities completed the necessary procedures for his release.

Speaking after his release, Sandipan expressed confidence that the truth surrounding Zubeen Garg's death would eventually emerge. He said the court was examining the matter and that justice would be delivered once the facts came to light.

“The court is examining the matter. Truth always prevails. When people come to know the truth about 19th September , brother will get justice,” he said. His release on bail has triggered reactions across Assam, with the case continuing to draw public attention.

However, the bail order allows Sandipan to remain out of custody while the legal proceedings continue. His release does not amount to an acquittal, and the case remains under judicial consideration.