BREAKING: Amritprabha Mahanta Granted Bail by Gauhati High Court

Guwahati: In a significant development in the Zubeen Garg death case, the Gauhati High Court has granted bail to accused Amritprabha Mahanta, marking the first reported grant of bail among the accused in the case.

Amritprabha Mahanta was granted bail against a bond of Rs 50,000. Further details regarding the court’s order and the conditions imposed on her release are awaited.

She was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the death of Zubeen Garg last year and is currently lodged in Haflong Jail.

The bail order marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the singer’s death, which has drawn considerable attention across Assam.

Earlier, two of Garg’s personal security officers (PSOs) had secured bail in a separate case related to alleged financial transactions. The investigation into Garg’s death has involved multiple accused, with their bail pleas being considered by the courts at different stages of the proceedings.

Further details are awaited