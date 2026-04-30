BRO Holds Chief Engineers’ Works Conference in Guwahati to Boost Eastern Region Projects

The Border Roads Organisation successfully conducted a two-day Chief Engineers’ Works Conference for its Eastern Region projects in Guwahati on April 28 and 29.

The conference was chaired by Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), and brought together all seven Chief Engineers overseeing BRO projects in the region, along with the Commandant of the Engineer Base Workshop.

The key focus of the conference was to chart out the roadmap for the current financial year and develop strategies to meet project targets efficiently. Detailed discussions were held on improving operational efficiency, optimising resource utilisation, and ensuring the timely completion of critical infrastructure works.

Special emphasis was placed on adopting best practices to enhance execution timelines and overall project delivery. Addressing the participants, the Additional DGBR (East) highlighted the importance of accelerating work progress while maintaining high-quality standards across all projects.

He noted that quality infrastructure is essential not only for operational effectiveness but also for maintaining public trust and organisational credibility.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to fast-track strategically important road projects and achieve higher performance benchmarks, reinforcing BRO’s role in strengthening infrastructure and contributing to nation-building