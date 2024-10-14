Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated 75 major infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for the nation. Out of these, 7 projects were built by Project Vartak in Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to The Sentinel, Defense spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Atul Sridharan, based in Tezpur, stated that Project Vartak’s Task Forces 14, 42, and 763, headquartered in Tezpur, constructed these roads.

Out of the 7 projects inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh, there are 4 bridges: Amartala Bridge No. 1, Sho Chu Bridge, Dahung Bridge, and the Tawang Chu Third Bridge. Additionally, three roads in West Kameng district of Western Arunachal Pradesh were inaugurated: T Gompa-Tawang Lungrola, Y Junction-Point 4474, and Lungrola-Triple Heights.

In addition, a total of 18 projects in the mountainous state of the Himalayas were inaugurated. These roads were constructed to facilitate communication in the extremely remote areas along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, benefiting the local population. Specifically, with the aim of improving communication for security forces at the border, Tezpur-based Project Vartak of the Border Roads Organization completed this work this year.

