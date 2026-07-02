BRO Strengthens Border Infrastructure with 180-Foot Bailey Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a significant infrastructure milestone by completing a strategic 180-foot Bailey bridge in the remote Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The triple-double reinforced structure replaces a previously damaged crossing, effectively restoring vital surface communication to forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

BRO personnel worked around the clock under extremely volatile conditions, braving highly challenging mountainous terrain, flash-flood risks, and relentless monsoon downpours to finish the deployment.

The engineering project was successfully executed by Team 85 Road Construction Company (RCC) alongside the 756 Task Force under the aegis of Project Arunank.

This specialised wing of the BRO is responsible for developing critical, all-weather routes along India's northeastern frontier, including the prominent Hapoli-Sarli-Huri road network.

Defence and civil officials have highlighted the newly commissioned bridge as an absolute lifeline for the region.

Besides radically augmenting national security infrastructure and facilitating the rapid, heavy deployment of troops and military hardware to forward pockets, it seamlessly integrates isolated border hamlets with the mainstream economy, granting rural populations much-needed access to essential services.