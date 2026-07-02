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Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Intercepted in Imphal East as ANTF, CRPF Bust Trans-Border Drug Network

Joint ANTF-CRPF operation seizes 2.1 kg of high-grade heroin from Bolero in Imphal East, arrests two as authorities probe interstate trafficking links
Drug Network
Manipur Task Force Seizes £3.8 Million Heroin Haul, Two Arrested in Imphal East Crackdown (Image Courtesy: Ne Now)
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Imphal: In a major offensive against trans-border drug networks, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have intercepted a massive shipment of narcotics in Manipur's Imphal East district, seizing over two kilograms of high-grade heroin.

Acting on precise intelligence, security personnel blocked a Mahindra Bolero vehicle traversing the Kongpal Chingabam Road. Following a brief pursuit when the suspects attempted to evade the police checkpoint, a thorough search of the vehicle uncovered 168 soap cases packed with 2.1 kilograms of heroin. The seized consignment is valued at approximately £3.8 million (Rs 4 crore) in the international illicit market.

Law enforcement officials arrested two individuals at the scene, identified as Bigyan Baniya, 21, from Kangpokpi, and Manoj Chettry, 27, a resident of Kohima Sadar, Nagaland.

The Superintendent of Police for Imphal East confirmed that a formal case has been registered to map out the interstate supply chains linked to this operation. This significant recovery coincides with a broader, statewide security crackdown targeting illegal networks, checking illicit contraband routes, and maintaining public order across vulnerable border districts.

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Imphal East
Heroin
ANTF-CRPF
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