Guwahati: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan detained by Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after inadvertently crossing the international border in Sylhet was handed back to India along with his service rifle on 17th November.

As per information, the BSF jawan inadvertently crossed the international border while performing his duty in the Bichanakandi border area of Sylhet district.

He reportedly entered approximately 200 yards into Bangladeshi territory while carrying his service rifle. Personnel of Bangladesh's 48th BGB Battalion subsequently detained him during routine patrolling.

The incident involved one BSF personnel and his service weapon.Personnel of the 48th Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion reportedly detained the Indian jawan after finding him inside Bangladeshi territory.

The BGB is Bangladesh's border security force, while the Border Security Force (BSF) is responsible for guarding India's borders. The two forces were involved in resolving the incident through official communication.

The detention followed the jawan's inadvertent crossing of the international boundary.Following the meeting, the Bangladeshi border force handed over the detained jawan to his Indian counterparts. His service rifle was also returned along with him.

The handover brought the incident to a close, with both the personnel and his weapon returned to the BSF.