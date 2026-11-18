Guwahati: Artist Nilim Mahanta painted a portrait of legendary Assamese heartthrob Zubeen Garg at Humayunpur in New Delhi on 18th November marking the singer's birth anniversary.

Humayunpur in New Delhi was the location of the public portrait tribute organised to commemorate Zubeen Garg's birth anniversary. The initiative marked the first time Mahanta brought this public portrait tribute to the national capital.

The artwork placed the late singer's image in a public space, extending the artist's series of tributes beyond Assam.

Zubeen Garg remains remembered as a legendary Assamese singer and music icon. The 18th November initiative centred on commemorating his birth anniversary through a visual tribute.

Nilim Mahanta has previously created several artworks featuring Zubeen Garg across Assam. His tribute projects have included murals and live portraits in Guwahati, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

These earlier initiatives established a continuing artistic connection between Mahanta's work and the singer's public memory. The New Delhi portrait extended that work to a new location.

Apart from murals and live portrait paintings, Mahanta has also incorporated Zubeen Garg's image into T-shirt designs and traditional Assamese gamusas.

Mahanta's earlier tributes span multiple locations and artistic formats. Guwahati, Nagaon and Sivasagar are among the places where he has created murals and live portraits of the singer. The New Delhi initiative marked the first time Mahanta's public portrait tribute for Zubeen Garg was brought to the national capital, according to the reporter's notes.