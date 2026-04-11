BSF Jawan Killed in Firing Between Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Volunteers in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Imphal: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed after being hit by a stray bullet during an exchange of fire between suspected Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga village volunteers in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on April 10, officials said.

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm at Mongkot Chepu village under Litan police station, where firing reportedly broke out between volunteers from Mongkot Chepu and Shikibung village. Constable Mithun Mandal of the BSF’s 170 Battalion, who was on road opening patrol duty, sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, while security forces have been put on alert in the area.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh condemned the incident, calling it a tragic loss and paying tribute to the jawan, a resident of West Bengal, who was martyred in the line of duty.

The incident comes amid ongoing tension in Ukhrul district and continued ethnic unrest in Manipur since May 2023.