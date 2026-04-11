Repolling Underway in Sribhumi’s Karimganj North After Polling-Day Unrest

Guwahati: Repolling is underway on Saturday (April 11) at a polling station in Assam’s Sribhumi district under the Karimganj North constituency following complaints of irregularities and unrest during polling held on April 9.

Voting resumed at 7 am at the Babyland English High School polling centre, with voters arriving early to cast their ballots amid tight security arrangements.

The decision to conduct repolling was taken after disruptions at the booth during the earlier phase of voting created tension and raised concerns over the fairness of the electoral process. Election authorities ordered fresh polling to ensure transparency, credibility, and impartiality in the voting process.

Officials stated that additional security forces have been deployed at the centre to maintain law and order and to allow voters to exercise their democratic rights without fear or disturbance.

Residents of the area welcomed the repoll, saying that the move would help ensure a fair outcome and accurately reflect the will of the people, thereby strengthening confidence in the electoral system.