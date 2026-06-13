BSF Recruitment Racket Sparks Outrage After 22 Non-Locals Nabbed with Fake Assam Papers

JORHAT: A major recruitment racket has been uncovered in Assam, revealing that job seekers from other states allegedly used forged residency certificates to secure positions reserved for local candidates in the Central Security Forces (CAPF).

The deception came to light during a document verification drive for the ongoing General Duty (GD) constable recruitment at the 119th Battalion camp of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rowriah, Jorhat. Vigilant officials noticed irregularities in the Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) and domicile papers submitted by several non-local applicants.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities detained 22 individuals originating from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It is alleged that these candidates paid local syndicates up to ₹2.5 lakh each to obtain fraudulent Assamese credentials, allowing them to exploit the lower cut-off marks and quotas allocated specifically to Northeast candidates.

The BSF administration has handed over the suspects to the Jorhat Police, who have registered a formal case. Security agencies are widening their net to dismantle the local networks supplying these counterfeit documents, which have sparked immense outrage among genuine local job aspirants who feel robbed of state-allocated employment opportunities.