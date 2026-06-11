BTC Leader Lakhi Das Funds Urgent Road Repairs from Own Pocket

Tamulpur: In a highly commended act of public service, Lakhi Das, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Executive Member and Councillor for No. 27 Nagrijuli Constituency, has personally funded the restoration of a severely dilapidated road in Tamulpur district.

Frustrated by the prolonged commuting difficulties faced by her constituents due to the cratered and hazardous thoroughfare, Das chose not to wait for bureaucratic funds to clear. Instead, she dipped into her personal finances to initiate immediate repair work, ensuring the vital stretch was made safe and accessible for public transportation.

The local community has widely praised the initiative, noting that the restored route has drastically eased daily travel for students, farmers, and emergency services. Residents hailed Das’s swift, hands-on intervention as a refreshing example of genuine, people-centric leadership.