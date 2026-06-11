Tripura: Three Drug Traffickers Jailed for 20 Years Over Yaba Smuggling

Sonamura: A special NDPS court in the Sonamura subdivision of Tripura's Sepahijala district has sentenced three men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling narcotics.

The convicts, identified as Manik Miah, Madai Shil, and Prasanta Roy, all residents of South Tripura, were also ordered to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh each. An additional six-month prison term will be served in default of payment.

The case dates back to September 2024, when Jatrapur police acted on a tip-off and set up an ambush near the Kathalia checkpoint. Officers intercepted a Hyundai Grand i10 travelling from Sonamura. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 9,500 Yaba tablets, weighing roughly 950 grams and valued at approximately ₹9.5 lakh, concealed in a plastic bag beneath the front passenger seat.

The three occupants were arrested at the scene. Following a thorough investigation and the examination of 19 witnesses during the trial, Special Judge Sanjay Bhattacharya found the trio guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Local authorities hailed the strict verdict as a major success in the ongoing campaign to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks.