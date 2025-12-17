Cachar Court Jails Manipur Woman for 10 Years Under NDPS Act
Cachar: A District and Sessions Court in Cachar district sentenced a woman from Manipur to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday.
As per reports, the woman, identified as Naivung Kuki (43) was involved in drug trafficking across the state boundary. She was a resident of Saikulpi village under Lamka police Station in Manipur's Churachandpur district.
The woman was found guilty of trafficking cannabis (ganja) across the Assam-Manipur state border back in 2024.
The reports claimed that Naivung was apprehended on March 19, 2024, from the Fulertal ferry ghat in Lakhipur while allegedly transporting ganja.
Police acted on specific intelligence inputs that a woman was transporting illegal narcotics in a motorised boat along the Barak River from the Jirighat area. Based on this information, a police team set up a vigil at the local ferry ghat.
When the boat reached the spot, officers carried out a search and recovered 15.341 kilograms of ganja from two bags found in her possession. She was taken into custody immediately.
During questioning, the accused, identified as Naivung, revealed that she had been staying at a relief camp in Manipur and had brought the contraband to Fulertal with plans to sell it to another individual.
After completing the investigation, police filed a charge sheet, and the case proceeded to trial. Following the hearings, the court found Naivung guilty on Monday and delivered the sentence on Tuesday, December 16.
The court awarded her 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment.