Batadrava Than Restored to Glory as Assam’s Cultural Gem Awaits Grand Inauguration

Nagaon: One of Assam’s most revered spiritual landmarks and the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev has been restored to its former glory after years of neglect and encroachment. Reimagined as the Batadrava Cultural Project, the historic site now stands renewed, dignified, and ready for its grand inauguration, marking a proud chapter in the preservation of Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Located in Nagaon district, Sri Sri Batadrava Than holds immense significance in the history of the Neo-Vaishnavite movement. It was here that Srimanta Sankardev saint, scholar, poet, playwright, and social reformer, laid the foundations of Ek Saran Naam Dharma, a spiritual path that transformed Assamese society through devotion, equality, and cultural unity.

Over time, however, the sacred complex had suffered due to illegal encroachment and a lack of proper conservation. Large portions of land associated with the Than were occupied, casting a shadow over its spiritual sanctity and historical importance. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the Assam government initiated a determined effort to reclaim, restore, and protect the site.