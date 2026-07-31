Cachar: Four Dies During Rescue Attempt Inside Underground Water Tank

Guwahati: A desperate rescue attempt ended in tragedy after four people lost their lives inside an underground water tank at a newly constructed house in the outskirts of Silchar in Cachar

As per reports, one man entered the underground tank to clean it but soon became trapped. In an attempt to rescue him, three others entered the confined space one after another. However, all four became trapped inside the tank and died before they could be brought to safety.

The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Police suspect that the victims may have succumbed to toxic gas accumulation or oxygen depletion inside the enclosed tank. The precise cause will be determined following post-mortem examinations.

Police and team from the State Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The bodies were later recovered from the tank and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. During the operation, one individual reportedly risked his own life by entering the hazardous tank to assist in recovering the bodies. Police team have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and ascertain whether adequate safety precautions had been taken.