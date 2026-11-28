Guwahati: A man sustained burn injuries to both hands after a fire reportedly broke out at a buffet counter at Shoolin Grand Hotel in Guwahati's Rukminigaon area around 11 pm on 27th November. The injured man, identified as Keshab Chandra Gogoi.

The fire broke out around 11 pm while guests were having dinner at a wedding reception on the hotel's sixth floor. The reception was organised for Keshab Chandra Gogoi's daughter. A burner reportedly used by hotel staff to keep food warm at the buffet counter was identified as the suspected source of the fire.

Gogoi's hands reportedly caught fire, leaving him with burn injuries to both hands. Preliminary information suggests that the incident originated from a food-warming burner placed at the buffet counter.

The equipment was reportedly being used by hotel staff to maintain the temperature of food served to wedding guests. However, the exact circumstances that led to the fire have not yet been established.

The incident occurred while the wedding reception was underway, with guests gathered for dinner. No further details about the equipment involved or the precise sequence of events were available in the initial account.

The hotel's response after the incident has also come under scrutiny following allegations reported in connection with the incident. The hotel manager and other staff members allegedly fled the scene instead of arranging immediate medical assistance for Gogoi.

Dispur Police reached Shoolin Grand Hotel following the incident and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The investigation is expected to establish how the fire started and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further information regarding Gogoi's medical condition, the hotel's response and the findings of the police investigation is awaited.