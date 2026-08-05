Cachar Police and Assam Rifles Bust Rs 28 Crore Drug Racket; Three Held

Cachar: A major consignment of narcotics worth around Rs 28 crore was seized during a joint operation by Cachar Police and the Assam Rifles in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The operation led to the seizure of 1.1 lakh YABA tablets and 223 grams of heroin. Three persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Officials said the seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 28 crore in the illegal market. The accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband.

Sharing details of the operation on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the security forces for their continued crackdown on drug trafficking.

"The drug mafia continues to face the full force of the law in Assam. In a joint operation by @cacharpolice & @official_dgar, a major narcotics consignment of 1.1 lakh YABA tablets & 223 g of heroin worth ₹28 crore has been seized. Three accused have been apprehended," Sarma wrote.

The latest seizure is part of the Assam government's ongoing anti-drug drive aimed at dismantling narcotics networks operating across the state.