Assam: Police Seized Over 7,000 Yaba Tablets in Bilasipara

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: In a major crackdown on narcotics, police seized 7,000 Yaba tablets during a raid at Suwapata Part-I village in Bilasipara. The seized contraband is estimated to have an international market value of over 1 crore, making it one of the significant drug seizures in the region. The operation was carried out at the residence of Hanif Ali, a resident of Suwapata Part-I. During the raid, police arrested alleged drug peddler Alam Ali, a resident of Gairaimari under Chaygaon. According to police, Alam Ali had allegedly arrived in Suwapata to deliver and sell the consignment of Yaba tablets. Acting on specific intelligence, the Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP), Bilasipara, along with Salkocha Police, launched the operation and apprehended the accused while the alleged transaction was underway.

However, another suspected accomplice managed to flee the spot under the cover of darkness. Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding suspect. The latest seizure comes amid intensified anti-drug operations across Bilasipara, as law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating in the region. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and identify others involved in the racket.

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