Assam Police Seizes 148.40 Grams of Heroin in Dholai :One Arrested

Guwahati: Assam police have seized drugs in a targeted anti-narcotics operation at Rajghat in Dholai, in Southern Assam leading to the recovery of 148.40 grams of heroin and the arrest of one individual, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.
As per the Police, the operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs as part of the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking in the district.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma praised the police action and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to act firmly against the drug menace.
“In an intel-backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by Cachar Police at Rajghat, Dholai, 148.40 grams of heroin were seized. One individual has been arrested. Our relentless drive against drugs continues,” the Chief Minister said, commending Assam Police for the effort.
The seized contraband has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to trace possible links to a larger network.
In a similar opration, Assam Police on Thursday seized heroin worth an estimated Rs 2 crore and arrested two persons in Karbi Anglong.
Sharing details of the operation on X, the Chief Minister said the contraband was recovered during a police action that uncovered 30 boxes of heroin concealed in what he described as a “travelling soap factory”, although no soap was found during the search.
“Today @karbianglongpol found a travelling soap factory… minus the soap. 30 boxes of heroin worth ₹2 cr seized, 2 persons apprehended. Moral: In Assam, even a morning ride can end in an unexpected staycation behind bars,” Sarma wrote, congratulating the Assam Police for the successful operation.
The seizure underscores the state’s intensified campaign against drug trafficking, with authorities maintaining strict surveillance to disrupt narcotics networks.
In December last year, Assam Police had carried out a major anti-drugs drive, seizing narcotics worth around Rs 11 crore and arresting several suspected peddlers during coordinated operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.