Cachar Police Seize Suspected Heroin Hidden in Auto-Rickshaw

Guwahati: The Cachar Police recovered suspected heroin concealed inside a specially fabricated compartment of an auto-rickshaw during a vehicle checkpoint in Dholai and detained the driver for questioning.

The seizure was made at around 5.30 pm during a routine vehicle check conducted in front of Dholai Police Station. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officers intercepted an auto-rickshaw travelling from Bhaga Bazar towards Silchar.

The vehicle was being driven by Sebul Hussain Barbhuiya aged 27, a resident of Shamacharanpur Gram Panchayat.

Police said an initial search of the vehicle did not reveal any contraband. However, based on the intelligence inputs, officers carried out a more thorough inspection and discovered a specially fabricated hidden compartment beneath the driver's seat. Four soap cases containing suspected heroin were recovered from the concealed chamber.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth several lakh rupees in the illicit market, police said.

The driver was detained and taken to Dholai Police Station for questioning. Police are investigating the source of the suspected heroin, its intended destination and whether the seizure is linked to a larger drug trafficking network.

Police said further details would be released as the investigation progresses.

The seizure comes amid intensified anti-narcotics operations across the Barak Valley, where police have made several drug recoveries in recent months. Despite repeated seizures and arrests, law enforcement agencies say drug traffickers continue to adopt increasingly sophisticated methods to transport narcotics, with concealed compartments in vehicles emerging as a growing challenge for investigators.