Cachar schools revert to regular timings as cold wave order lifted

Silchar: Schools across Cachar district will resume their normal schedules following the withdrawal of the temporary order that had altered school timings due to cold weather conditions, said an official statement on Wednesday.
As per the statement, the Office of the Inspector of Schools and District Elementary Education Officer, Cachar District Circle, Silchar, on Tuesday officially cancelled the earlier directive issued on December 31, 2025, which had rescheduled school hours in view of the prevailing cold wave.
According to the latest order, all government, provincialised and private institutions — including Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High, Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary schools — will now operate as per their regular, pre-existing timings.
"The decision was taken after a noticeable improvement in weather conditions across the district. The revised order has come into effect immediately," the statement added.
School authorities, teachers, students and guardians have been advised to take note of the change and ensure strict compliance.