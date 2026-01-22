Shyamkanu Mahanta, Sandipan Garg Withdraw Bail Pleas in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: In a surprise development in the case related to the death of noted singer Zubeen Garg, two of the accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg—on Thursday withdrew their bail petitions before the Kamrup Sessions Judge’s Court.
As per reports, all five accused had earlier moved the court seeking bail, claiming cooperation with the investigation. However, ahead of the scheduled hearing, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg withdrew their pleas through their respective lawyers.
The court went on to hear the bail applications of the remaining three accused—Amritprabha Mahanta, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora—and reserved its order till January 30.
Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, and his sister, Pami Borthakur, were present during the hearing. After the proceedings, they expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the prosecution is conducting the case.
The accused, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Amritprabha Mahanta, had moved the court seeking bail, stating that they have fully cooperated with the investigation and that the probe has now reached an advanced stage.
The SIT has named five individuals and outlined their alleged roles in the chain of events that preceded the singer’s death.
According to the charge sheet, the singer’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and bandmate Shekharjyoti Goswami have been charged with murder, while the victim’s cousin, suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Investigators said the charge sheet is supported by a range of evidence, including witness testimonies, forensic reports, electronic records and correspondence with foreign authorities.
The accused have rejected the allegations and maintained that they are innocent.
The bail pleas gained significance following submissions by the Singapore Police before the court, which ruled out foul play and stated that the singer died due to drowning.
The defence has relied on these findings to press for bail.