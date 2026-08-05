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Calcutta High Court Rejects Abhishek Banerjee's Plea to Travel Abroad for Eye Treatment

Calcutta High Court rejected TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea to travel abroad for eye treatment, citing pending cases and his refusal to consult SSKM Hospital specialists.
Abhishek Banerjee
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Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday rejected Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's request to travel abroad for eye treatment.

Justice Sougata Bhattacharya observed that Banerjee had earlier been directed to seek consultation from specialists at Kolkata's S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital before seeking permission to travel overseas. As his counsel informed the court that he would not undergo treatment at the state-run hospital, the judge dismissed the petition.

The matter had earlier reached the Supreme Court, which sent the case back to the Calcutta High Court with directions to decide the plea within seven days.

During the hearing, Banerjee's counsel argued that he had previously been permitted to travel abroad in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case. However, the state opposed the request, citing pending cases against the Trinamool Congress leader and expressing concern that allowing him to travel overseas could affect the ongoing investigations.

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Abhishek Banerjee
Calcutta High Court
All India Trinamool Congress
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