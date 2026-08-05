Jharkhand Students Plan Assembly Gherao Over Alleged JPSC, JSSC Exam Irregularities

Ranchi: The students' protest against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations has intensified, with protesters announcing plans to gherao the Jharkhand Assembly during the Monsoon Session beginning tomorrow.

Students have been staging a protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, demanding the cancellation of the allegedly tainted examinations and a judicial inquiry led by retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

The protesters clarified that their movement is not aimed at seeking the resignation of any individual. Instead, they are demanding a fair investigation and action over the alleged examination irregularities. They also rejected the ongoing CID probe, describing it as inadequate.

The students said the protest is being organised without any political funding. According to them, food and refreshments for the protesters are being provided voluntarily by local temples and social organisations.

Following the announcement of the proposed Assembly gherao, the CID stepped up its investigation and arrested three more people in connection with the alleged examination irregularities. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.