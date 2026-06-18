Calcutta High Court Upholds Ritabrata Banerjee’s Recognition as West Bengal Leader of Opposition

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has upheld the decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, allowing the appointment to remain in place.

The ruling came after a legal challenge was filed questioning the Speaker’s decision to appoint Banerjee to the key opposition post. The matter had triggered political controversy, with questions being raised over the procedure followed in selecting the Leader of the Opposition.

The court examined the arguments surrounding the authority of the Assembly Speaker and the process involved in recognising the LoP. After hearing the case, it declined to interfere with the Speaker’s decision, effectively confirming Banerjee’s position.

The development has added to tensions within the state’s political landscape, particularly within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Banerjee’s recognition as LoP has become a point of dispute, with different factions claiming support among legislators.

The court’s order means Ritabrata Banerjee will continue to hold the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The decision is expected to have political implications in West Bengal, where internal party dynamics and legislative representation remain closely watched.