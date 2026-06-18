Full-Body Scanners to Undergo Trials at Four Metro Airports; BCAS Recommends Installation at Srinagar, Jammu and Ayodhya

New Delhi: India’s airport security infrastructure is set to receive a technological upgrade, with full-body scanners being introduced on a trial basis at four major metropolitan airports. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has also directed airports in Srinagar, Jammu and Ayodhya to make arrangements for installing the advanced screening systems.

The move is aimed at enhancing passenger safety and streamlining the security screening process at airports. Full-body scanners use advanced imaging technology to detect concealed objects or prohibited items carried by passengers, helping reduce the need for physical frisking.

The trials are expected to assess the effectiveness, operational convenience and passenger experience before wider implementation across more airports in the country. Officials said the technology would help improve the speed of security checks while ensuring strict compliance with aviation safety standards.

The initiative is part of India’s broader plan to modernise airport security systems and align them with global practices. The deployment of such scanners is expected to be carried out in phases, depending on the results of the trials and infrastructure readinessrials and the readiness of infrastructure.