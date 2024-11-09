Canada Ends Fast-Track Student Visas Amidst Conflicts with India

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflicts of interest with India, the Canadian government has made some key changes in their policies including ending the fast-track visa process for students.

Canada has terminated its popular Student Direct Stream (SDS) program, with effect from Friday (November 8, 2024). This ends the fast-track study permit process which helped thousands of international students quickly secure visas in Canada. This scheme was launched in the year 2018. The SDS from the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) was aimed at simplifying the visa application process for students from 14 countries, including India. Since a large number of students from different parts of India visit Canada every year for educational purposes, this development might cause problems for a large number of Indian students.

The cancellation of SDS reflects Canada’s move to control its international student population amid housing and resource strains. As part of its 2024 policy shifts, the government set a cap of 437,000 new study permits for 2025, covering all levels of education, including postgraduate programs. The country has also tightened the requirements for the Post Graduation Work Permit in the country, meaning that work permits of spouses or international students will also be restrained.