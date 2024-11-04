Canada: Hindu Organisation Calls For Protest After Attack on Temple

Ottawa: An organisation named the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has called for a peaceful protest after the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada by pro-Khalistani elements.

.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has called for a peaceful protest on Monday as a mark of protest against the attack by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada's Brampton. The protest will be staged at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey to express solidarity against "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred.

“Join us for a peaceful protest tomorrow, November 4th, at 6 PM at Hindu Sabha Temple, Brampton and Laxmi Narayan Temple, Surrey. After a day of violence against Hindu temples in Canada, let's stand united against Khalistani intimidation and anti-Hindu hate,” the organisation posted on their social media handles.

Earlier, the organisation shared a video of the attack. Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has alleged that Khalistani “terrorists attacked kids and women".

The Indian High Commission in Canada described the attack as a “violent disruption” by “anti-India” elements and expressed concern for the safety of Indian nationals adding that, “It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place.”