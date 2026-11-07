Cancer Awareness Day: Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Assam’s Three-Tier Cancer Care Network

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma today highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen cancer care infrastructure on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day, observed annually on 7th November .

Taking to social media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the day serves as an opportunity to spread awareness about cancer and reaffirm the commitment to developing facilities and infrastructure to combat the disease effectively.

Highlighting Assam's healthcare initiatives, Sarma said the state has established a three-tier cancer care network aimed at detecting, diagnosing and treating cancer patients. He added that 12 facilities under the network are already functional.

Himanata Biswa Sarma urged people to make use of the healthcare facilities, undergo medical examinations if they experience symptoms and seek timely treatment to improve their chances of recovery.

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed across India every year on 7th November to promote cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. The observance was first announced in September 2014 by then Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The day also coincides with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Marie Curie.