Himanta Biswa Sarma, Numal Momin Extend Wangala Greetings to Garo Community

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin extended warm greetings to the Garo community on the occasion of Wangala, the vibrant harvest festival celebrated to mark the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the community.

In his greetings, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma wished the Garo brothers and sisters a joyous celebration, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival. He said the festive beats of the traditional dama and rang bring joy and strengthen the bonds of unity and togetherness.

Meanwhile, Dr Numal Momin also extended his wishes to the Garo community, describing Wangala as a special celebration that reflects the region's rich cultural diversity.

He highlighted the traditional drum performances, colourful dances and community participation that make the festival unique. He further wished everyone celebrating in Assam, Meghalaya and elsewhere happiness, prosperity and togetherness.

The wishes emphasised the importance of celebrating and preserving the cultural traditions that contribute to the distinct identity of Assam and the Northeast.