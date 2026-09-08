Candlelight March Held in Delhi After Manipuri Musician’s Death

Guwahati: Members of the Manipuri and wider Northeast communities took to the streets of southeast Delhi on Monday, holding a candlelight march and demanding justice after the death of 54-year-old music teacher and guitarist Chongtham Vikram.

Vikram allegedly died after being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari. He had reportedly objected to loud noise and nuisance outside his residence, where he had lived with his wife and son for around 10 years. Reports suggest that seven to eight men were involved in the alleged assault, leaving him critically injured. He was later taken to a nearby hospital by his son, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The march was held from Sunlight Colony Police Station to Chauhan Park in Phase 1 of Sunlight Colony, with protesters demanding strict action against all those responsible.

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Delhi, an FIR has been registered under Sections 103(2) and 3(5), and all the accused have been identified and arr4ested. Vikram was a prominent figure in Manipur’s Western music scene and had performed with bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark. He was also the eldest son of renowned Manipuri singer Chongtham Kamala.

Some Northeastern community members have alleged a racial motive, but police have not established this so far. The investigation is continuing.