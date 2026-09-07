Manipuri Guitarist Dies After Alleged Assault in Delhi

Guwahati: Today, a renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer Chongtham Vikram Singh, 54, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people near his residence in southeast Delhi.

As per Delhi Police, today, a PCR call regarding the alleged assault was received at Sunlight Colony Police Station .During inquiry, it was found that Vikram, a retired musician, had objected to alleged shouting and disturbance by delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his residence in Kilokari village.

Police said Vikram went downstairs to confront those allegedly causing the disturbance, after which he was assaulted with fists and blows. He sustained injuries and was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son, Yaiphaba. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the assault and death. Several suspects, including a minor, have reportedly been detained . Vikram was a prominent figure in Manipur’s Western music scene and had performed with bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark. He was the eldest son of renowned Manipuri singer Chongtham Kamala.

The North East Students’ Society, Delhi University, has condemned the incident and called for a swift and impartial investigation. Allegations of possible racial targeting have also emerged, although police have not established such a motive.