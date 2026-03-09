Case filed after alleged assault on Northeast victims in South Delhi park

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said a criminal case has been registered and one juvenile already apprehended following the alleged assault on a woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Delhi Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation is underway.
“A criminal case has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance. Multiple teams have already been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest,” the police added.
The alleged incident took place at a park near the Saket District Court complex on Sunday evening, raising concerns about the safety of people from the Northeast residing in the national capital.
According to preliminary information, the victims were taking a walk in the park when a group of youths allegedly passed racially derogatory remarks at them. When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into a confrontation.
The victims alleged that the group physically assaulted them, punching and hitting them with belts while also hurling abusive slurs. One of the assailants allegedly used a derogatory term during the altercation.
Reports also suggested that the victims had faced verbal harassment in the locality earlier.
“Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits. One juvenile has been apprehended. Continuous raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused,” the statement added.
Police said a team reached the spot after receiving information about the alleged assault near the Saket court complex.
According to officials, the confrontation began after the victims protested against the remarks made by the group.
The injured woman was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.
Authorities said they remain in contact with the victims and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.