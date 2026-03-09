165 militants surrender in Arunachal’s Tirap, Changlang and Longding in six years: Minister

Itanagar: A total of 165 militants belonging to various insurgent groups have laid down their arms in insurgency-affected districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the past six years, state Home Minister Mama Natung informed the Assembly on Monday.
As per a report by a news agency, replying to a written question from NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham, the minister said the surrenders took place between January 2020 and December 2025 across Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.
According to Natung, 47 militants surrendered before security forces in Tirap district, while 41 cadres laid down arms in Changlang and 77 in Longding district during the period.
The minister further said several insurgent outfits were involved in the surrender process, including the National Socialist Council of Nagalim, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland and the Eastern Naga National Government, among others.
Providing details in the Assembly, Natung said 50 cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim surrendered in the three districts, while 37 militants belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland also laid down arms. In addition, 35 rebels of the Eastern Naga National Government surrendered during the same period.
The minister also added that surrendered cadres are being provided assistance under the government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme.
"Financial support amounting to Rs 1.4 crore has been extended to the surrendered militants over the last six years," he said.
He informed the House that a rehabilitation camp at Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley district has been operational since January 9 last year, where the surrendered militants are currently staying.
Vocational training programmes are also being conducted to support their rehabilitation.
During the current financial year, 26 cadres received short-term vocational training for skill development.
At the same time, he stressed that militants involved in serious crimes such as murder, rape, abduction and other heinous offences would face due legal process and surrender would not be treated as immunity from criminal liability.
The minister said the government regularly monitors the reintegration and livelihood status of surrendered militants.