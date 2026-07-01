CBI Arrests IPS Officer Deepak Gahlawat in Rs 3 Crore Bribery Case

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat in connection with an alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case. The arrest is linked to the CBI's ongoing investigation into a fake drug manufacturing racket. Police confirmed Mr. Gahlawat's arrest on 1st July.

At the time of the alleged offense, Mr. Gahlawat was serving as a regional director in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He is accused of assuring a Puducherry-based businessman a favorable outcome in a CBI investigation. This assurance, officials allege, was made in exchange for a Rs 3 crore bribe, leveraging his purported influence over agency officials.

The broader case originated from a CBI trap operation conducted in June. This operation led to the arrests of Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and an alleged middleman identified as Mr. Rajkumar. Following these arrests, the CBI had registered an FIR against Inspector Singh, Mr. Rajkumar, and businessman N. Raja, formally initiating the investigation into the bribery allegations.

The arrest of an IPS officer in such a high-profile bribery case shows the CBI's commitment to tackling corruption, even within the ranks of senior governmental officials. The alleged nexus between a law enforcement officer, a middleman, and a businessman highlights the intricate network often involved in such illicit activities. The agency's investigation into the fake drug manufacturing racket itself points to a larger effort to dismantle criminal operations that could have significant public health and safety implications.

The CBI's methods, including the initial trap operation, shows a proactive approach to uncovering corruption. The agency's detailed investigation will likely focus on tracing the alleged bribe money, establishing the extent of Mr. Gahlawat's purported influence, and identifying any other people who may be involved in the conspiracy. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future corruption investigations involving high-ranking officials.

The legal process will now involve further interrogation of Mr. Gahlawat and the other arrested people , collection of evidence, and eventually, the filing of charge sheets. The accused will have the opportunity to present their defense as the case proceeds through the judicial system. The public will be watching closely as the CBI continues its efforts to bring transparency and accountability to positions of power and authority.